Here’s how to purchase tickets for 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

The 2024 Summer Olympics are about to end but Southern Californians might already be wondering how to buy tickets or work as volunteers when the Games come to their part of the world.

The short answer is to go to the LA28 organizing committee’s website: la28.org.

Though it’s still early in the process, fans can sign up for updates on tickets, hospitality and volunteer opportunities. The site also includes a careers page, though there did not seem to be many job openings as of this week.

Paris held its first round of ticket sales about 18 months in advance. That could put L.A.’s initial offering sometime around February 2027.

As for volunteers, the 2024 Summer Games reportedly fielded more than 300,000 applications for 45,000 spots. People were selected from 155 countries.