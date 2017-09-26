L.A. Olympic bidders transition to next phase — and work to spend $180 million on youth sports

The LA 2028 offices have been a little empty the last couple of weeks, with bid leaders and their staff taking a break after a two-year grind that ultimately secured the 2028 Summer Olympics earlier this month.

So what comes next?

The bid committee will spend the rest of the year transitioning to an organizing committee that will have 11 years to prepare for the third Games in Southern California history. This phase begins with quotidian issues, such as office space and staffing.

“We’ve got to get focused on getting to work,” Chairman Casey Wasserman said.

Two major issues face Wasserman and Chief Executive Gene Sykes.

Beginning in January 2019, organizers can begin exploiting some of the marketing opportunities that go to a host city. They first will have to reach a joint venture agreement with the U.S. Olympic Committee, addressing how the work and revenues are divvied up.

The other task involves the $180-million advance that organizers will receive from the International Olympic Committee. Some of that money will be used to fund operations, but the vast majority has been earmarked for youth sports throughout the city.

Wasserman indicated the committee will be working with the recreation and parks department on how to implement that program.

“We want the benefits to start as soon as possible,” he said.

