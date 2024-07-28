Behind the lens: A photojournalist’s take on the 2024 Paris Olympics

More than 11,000 athletes competing in 329 events for 32 sports and only one photographer.

That’s Los Angeles Times photojournalist Wally Skalij’s challenge.

No, he won’t be covering them all. But what he will be doing is bringing you visual gems. Scenes, inside looks and perspectives that make the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris the spectacle it is.

Take a look.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

USA’s Hezly Rivera performs on the beam during qualifying for women’s team gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

USA’s Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during qualifying for women’s team gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rapper Snoop Dogg cheers the USA team during qualifying for women’s team gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets over the Eiffel Tower as the U.S. and Canada women’s beach volleyball teams warm up before a match.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

USA and Canada battle in women’s beach volleyball at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Rapper Flavor Flav cheers for the USA team during a water polo match against Greece in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.