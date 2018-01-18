One after another, victims speak up in Larry Nassar's sentencing, despite his complaints

Sitting in a Michigan courtroom, dressed in a blue jumpsuit, Larry Nassar on Thursday continued listening to scores of victims who are coming forward to speak at his sentencing.
The former Michigan State and U.S. Olympic team doctor pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. He has also pleaded guilty to other counts and has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in a separate child pornography case.
In court this week, his accusers have recounted Nassar molesting them under the guise of performing therapeutic treatments.
Taylor Cole, a former volleyball player, said she was a patient for five years as she suffered through back pain.
“He did this for his disgusting pleasure,” Cole told the court. “Something sick and twisted to get off on.”
Many of Nassar’s victims came from the world of gymnastics. Olympic athletes such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney have said he molested them.
Before this week's sentencing, the 54-year-old submitted a letter to County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, complaining that she had turned the proceedings into a “media circus” and that he wasn’t mentally capable of listening to a week of comments.
“You may find it harsh that you are here listening but nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured…,” Aquilina responded in court. “You spent thousands of hours perpetrating criminal sexual conduct on minors. Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense and ruining their lives.”
The judge has taken a few moments to address each of the victims who have come forward.
“Your words replace what he’s done to you,” she told Cole, adding: “The world has just heard you.”
