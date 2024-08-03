Advertisement
2024 Paris Olympics

Julien Alfred upsets Sha’Carri Richardson to win women’s 100 meters at Paris Olympics

Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia crosses the finish line ahead of Sha'carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, center, crosses the finish line ahead of Americans Sha’carri Richardson, left, and Melissa Jefferson, right, to win the women’s 100-meter dash at the 2024 Summer Olympics Saturday in Saint-Denis, France.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By David Wharton
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
PARIS — 

All eyes were on American star Sha’carri Richardson, but Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred stole the spotlight during the 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics.

Alfred finished with at time of 10.72 seconds, well ahead of the field for the gold medal. It was her country’s first Olympic medal and sparked celebrations in Saint Lucia.

PARIS, FRANCE August 2, 2024-Taipei's Yu Ting Lin, red, shakes hands with Uzebekistan's Sitora Turdibekova as she looks away in the 57kg boxing match at the 2024 Paris Olympics Friday. (Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic boxing controversy sparks fierce debate over inclusivity in women’s sports

Boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting are caught in the middle of a fierce debate over their right to fight as women in the Paris Olympics.

Aug. 2, 2024

Richardson — who missed the previous Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana — earned silver in the women’s 100 meters at Stade de France, finishing 0.15 seconds behind Richardson. American Melissa Jefferson finished third with a time of 10.92.

Advertisement

Richardson, a 24-year-old Texan, is known for more than blazing speed, long nails and colorful, ever-changing hair. Raised by her grandmother and an aunt, she has been open about past tribulations in life and struggles with depression.

Earlier this summer, at the U.S. track trials, Richardson talked about maturing since the drug sanction that cost her a trip to the Tokyo Olympics. She arrived in Paris with the fastest time in the world this year, a world championship on her resume and a sense of purpose.

More to Read

2024 Paris Olympics
David Wharton

David Wharton has filled an array of roles – covering the courts, entertainment, sports and the second Persian Gulf War – since starting as a Los Angeles Times intern in 1982. His work has been honored by organizations such as the Society for Features Journalism and Associated Press Sports Editors and has been anthologized in “Best American Sports Writing.” He has also been nominated for an Emmy and has written two books, including “Conquest,” an inside look at USC football during the Pete Carroll era.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement