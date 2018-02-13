Olympics Buzz: Norway's dominance in winter sports is hard to miss

The U.S. won its first ever luge medal on Sunday and Canada won its first on Tuesday. Of course, neither was a winner, Chris Mazdzer getting silver for the men and Alex Gough a bronze for the women. But it was Germany's Natalie Geisenberger who defended her gold from Sochi to become the third woman to win back-to-back women's luge golds. Erin Hamlin was the top American in sixth place. If you've ever wondered how razor thin the difference in sleds is, understand that after four runs, Hamlin was 0.68 of a second behind the winner.