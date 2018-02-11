Olympics Buzz: Total gold or total medals? There's more than one way to rate success

Long-track speedskater Sven Kramer of the Netherlands won the men's 5,000-meters for the third straight time. But what was amazing is his fraction of a second was identical to Sochi four years ago. On Sunday, he set an Olympic record of 6:09.76, which was exactly one second better than the 6:10.76 he did in Sochi. Got that — 0.76 and 0.76. It's like when you throw the dog toy in a spot that seemed impossible and then you couldn't duplicate it in 500 tries. Yeah, that difficult. Emery Lehman was the highest American finishing 21st of 22.