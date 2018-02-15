Olympics Buzz: American pair skate for Florida shooting victims despite IOC's ban on demonstrations

Of all the made-up sports at the Winter Olympics, luge relay has to be one of the most fun. First, a woman slider goes down the track, and when she reaches the bottom at near full speed, she has to hit a pad that signals the second slider, a man, at the top of the run to start down the track. When at the bottom, he hits the pad and alerts a doubles team to head down. At the end, one of them has to hit the pad to end the run. If anyone misses the pad, it's DQ time.