Olympics buzz: It's still hard to beat the drama — and the ratings — of Tonya and Nancy's Olympics

Lindsey Vonn was likely, but not publicly, hoping for more than the bronze medal she won in the women's downhill. But one thing she did accomplish was scattering some of the ashes of her grandfather, who died in November. on a rock near the start of the men's downhill course. No doubt the winds had subsided or it would have been quite the mess. Vonn told the Associated Press that she did it a few days ago. Don Kildow, Vonn's grandfather, was a veteran of the Korean War, and she had dedicated these Games to him.