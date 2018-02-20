Mirai Nagasu and her teammates hope to break U.S. women's Olympic medal drought

Chen was fourth in her debut at the world championships last year but was ill during this year's U.S. competition and was third behind Tennell and Nagasu. She wasn't chosen to participate in the team event and instead spent a week training on her own, far from Pyeongchang. "It's kind of sad that I felt alone at the rink all by myself," said Chen, whose coach, Tammy Gambill, was guiding Vincent Zhou through the men's event but made occasional visits and watched video of Chen's practices. "At least I was able to play my music whenever I wanted to and I was able to play my favorite playlist."