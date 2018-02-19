Despite slip, French couple is in second after short dance

Chock said she and Bates had altered their short program following their third-place finish at the U.S. championships last month, "to have our short dance be rejuvenated and have a fresh feel." They were happy with the changes — and with her new dress, which had a bird theme and incorporated all five colors in the Olympic rings — but she found it difficult to ignore the pain in her foot, which has led her to get frequent cortisone injections. "Considering everything, considering the stumble in the warmup and the pain that Maddie skated in, it's incredible," Bates said. "We'll definitely take that performance and that score and look for a special performance [Tuesday]."