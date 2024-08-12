Australian breakdancer RayGun responds to critics: ‘I was never going to beat these girls’

Australia’s Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, has responded to backlash received on social media following her viral performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RayGun has broken her silence.

Not long after her breakdancing performances during the 2024 Paris Olympics were widely mocked across social media, the Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn also known as “RayGun,” responded to the criticism.

During a news conference with ESPN on Saturday, Gunn said she wanted to bring a unique style of dance to the competition.

“What I wanted to do was come out here and do something new and different and creative — that’s my strength, my creativity,” said Gunn. “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get that in a lifetime to do that on an international stage.”

Gunn’s three performances Friday went viral due to their simplicity, unusual moves, and because each received a 0 from the judges. While breaking is scored on creativity, personality, technique, diversity, musicality, and vocabulary, many took to social media to poke fun at Gunn’s routines.

“Just because your country CAN send a breakdancer to the Olympics doesn’t mean you SHOULD…This woman Raygun from Australia is the most embarrassing ... I ever seen,” one user wrote on X.

“I kinda feel bad for RayGun, the Aussie #BreakingForGold — but that routine was hilariously ridiculous,” another wrote.

“Australia just set breakdancing back 40 years,” another user said.

Australia’s chief de mission, Anna Meares, defended Gunn during a news conference on Saturday expressing how disheartened she is about the online reaction.

“I love Rachael … I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing,” Meares said.

“Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team … She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has.”

Gunn also fired back at critics of her green-and-yellow Australia team tracksuit with matching cap, posting on Instagram,”Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the b-boys wear tomorrow.”

During the news conference Saturday, Meares said the critiques against Gunn aren’t new and are part of a history of misogyny toward women in male-dominated sports experience. In 2008, she said she found Gunn in a room by herself crying.

“It took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved,” Meares said. “That got her to winning the Olympic qualifying event to be here in Paris … She is the best breakdancer female that we have for Australia. “