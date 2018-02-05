Lack of NHL stars means chance at Olympic glory for unknown players

"I know not many people know me, especially in North America. I'm a little bit more known in Europe," said Zapolski, who has a 1.73 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in the KHL this season. "I think it's a great opportunity for our whole team to do something like that. If we can play well there, people will know who we are. But that's not our concern. We're just going over there to try to play hockey and whatever happens, happens. I think the focus of the team is to compete for a medal and play as well as we can."