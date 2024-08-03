U.S. Olympic pommel horse hero Stephen Nedoroscik takes bronze in the individual event

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates after his pommel horse routine at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

He only does one routine, but Stephen Nedoroscik is no one-hit wonder.

After clinching the United States’ first Olympic team medal since 2008 on Monday — and becoming an internet sensation in the process — Nedoroscik took bronze in the pommel horse final Saturday for the first U.S. Olympic medal in the event since 2016. Between qualifications, the team final and the event final, Nedoroscik had three opportunities to compete during these Games, and he scored more than 15 points in each of his attempts.

His event final score of 15.300 was one-tenth better than his score from qualification that tied him for first place, but Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan took gold ahead of Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov. When Nedoroscik’s score flashed across the screen with third place next to it, he flashed a thumbs up to the camera.

The crowd sighed.

The Rubik’s cube-loving, former electrical engineering major has turned into one of the breakout stars of the Paris Games after his clutch performance in the team final. The NBC screenshot of him closing his eyes with his head leaned back launched a thousand memes.

Advertisement

His teammates couldn’t help but take notice of the posts comparing Nedoroscik to a superhero who swooped in to save the United States.

“It’s so funny to see No. 1, his hard work pay off and clutch it like that,” said U.S. teammate Frederick Richard, a Massachusetts native like Nedoroscik, “but the world [is] starting to fall in love with him too.”

During the days since he and his rectangular, black-rimmed glasses went viral, Nedoroscik has become one of the favorite faces of these Games. He solved Rubik’s cubes on “The Today Show,” signed a sponsorship deal with an eyewear company that named a frame after him and met a young fan who shared the same eye condition as him, which leaves his pupils permanently dilated.

Stephen Nedoroscik finishes his pommel horse routine in the final and the crowd goes WILD! 👏 #ParisOlympics



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/JbCPmqNJA7 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Richard, an internet star in his own right, whose following has grown to nearly 1.5 million on Instagram and TikTok, joked that he’ll give Nedoroscik social media tips.

Advertisement

Nedoroscik was the only U.S. man to qualify for an eight-athlete event final. By ending a 16-year Olympic team medal drought, the U.S. was hopeful to spark a surge of interest in men’s gymnastics in the United States. Richard, whose social media presence is dedicated to growing the sport, has heard from new fans on social media who praised the team on a final competition that was more thrilling than watching the U.S. women win gold the following day. Nedoroscik’s closing routine was the final touch.

“People are watching now,” Richard said, “people are supporting and we’re building.”