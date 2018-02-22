U.S. women's hockey ends 20-year gold drought with a shootout win over rival Canada

Chants of "USA!" alternated with chants of "Go Canada Go!" as the overtime continued, with fans aware of the gold-medal possibilities on every foray up ice and every shot. The game was played at a breathtaking pace and with a physical edge that often exceeded the rules but was sometimes ignored by officials whose skills didn't match those of the players. The U.S. killed a penalty in overtime, but just barely, sending the game to the decisive shootout.