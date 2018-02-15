Americans fall short against Canadians in hockey, but teams are likely to meet for the gold medal

At stake Thursday was playoff seeding, not an Olympic gold medal, although these teams almost certainly will meet in the final for a third consecutive time and keep the championship in North America. There have been only six women's Olympic hockey tournaments: the first was at Nagano, Japan, in 1998 and was won by the U.S. but Canada has won the rest. And despite occasional promising showings from Finland and Sweden and, lately, Switzerland, the top step of the medal stand more than likely will be occupied by Canada or the U.S.