Advertisement
Sports

These U.S. figure skaters won gold in 2022. They finally got medals 2½ years later in Paris

U.S. figure skaters pose at a ceremony in Paris with gold medals won from the 2022 Beijing Olympics
U.S. figure skaters pose against a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower during a ceremony to reallocate the medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The U.S. was upgraded from silver to gold following the retroactive disqualification of Russian Olympic Committee‘s Kamila Valieva.
(Kaname Muto / Associated Press)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share via

Worth the wait? Absolutely affirmative for the nine U.S. athletes who received gold medals Wednesday at the Paris Olympics, 2½ years after their figure skating team event ended at the Beijing Olympics.

The five men and four women attended a special medal ceremony in front of 13,000 jubilant fans at Champions Park in Paris. The scene was a joyful departure from what would have been a medal ceremony in front of a handful of onlookers in an indoor Chinese arena during the 2022 Winter Games dampened by COVID-19 protocols.

“That was everything,” said U.S. figure skater Alexa Knierim, whose fingernails were painted gold. “It was liberating, it was exciting, it was invigorating, it was loud.”

Against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, the gold medals were presented to Knierim, Evan Bates, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell and Vincent Zhou. Seven of eight members of the team from Japan were on hand to receive silver medals.

Advertisement
The U.S. artistic swimming team celebrates clinching the silver medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics Wednesday.

2024 Paris Olympics

U.S. earns redemption, wins first medal in artistic swimming in 20 years

The U.S. artistic swimming team moved to L.A. last year with the goal of reaching the medal podium in 2028. The Americans surprised by winning silver Wednesday.

The medal ceremony did not take place in Beijing because of legal uncertainty following the disqualification of Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva because of a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance trimetazidine.

Members of the U.S. and Japan Olympic figure skating teams pose for a photo after receiving medals.
Members of the U.S. and Japan Olympic figure skating teams pose for a photo after receiving medals following the disqualification of Team Russia for doping after the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Champions Park on Wednesday in Paris.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 25 confirmed the International Skating Union decision to disregard the points gained by Valieva and to rank Team USA first and Japan second. ROC will receive bronze medals, although no athletes were in Paris to accept them because the ROC is suspended from participating in these Olympics.

“I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams that we would be in Paris receiving our Winter Olympics medals,” Hubbell said. “We’re all so incredibly grateful. What a special moment for us.

“I can’t even imagine that it could be any better than sharing this with our families, so thank you so much to the IOC [International Olympic Committee] and the USOPC [U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee] and U.S. figure skating for making our dream come true.”

American Gabrielle Thomas celebrates after winning the women's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics Tuesday.

2024 Paris Olympics

American Gabby Thomas wins 200-meter gold medal by a wide margin at Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas added to the United States’ track and field medal haul, winning the women’s 200 meters by a comfortable margin during the 2024 Olympics.

Aug. 6, 2024

More to Read

Sports2024 Paris OlympicsBreaking News
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement