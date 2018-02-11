U.S. women's hockey team struggles to score goals and has a difficult time beating Finland

They passed their first test, and that was the main objective for members of the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team in their tournament opener on Sunday.
But should it have been so difficult for them to claw out a 3-1 victory over Finland?
The result was secured only when Dani Cameranesi scored into an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left in the third period.
The top-seeded Americans had difficulty scoring goals late in their pre-Olympic schedule, and they ran into the same problem on Sunday at Kwandong Hockey Centre.
Foiled by the Finns' staunch defensive game and repeatedly frustrated by standout U.S. college-trained goaltender Noora Raty, they were pressed sternly enough to change their tactics in the second period in order to break out of their zone more quickly, a response to the deficit they faced after Finland's Venla Hovi scored from the slot with six seconds left in the first period.
Finland, the bronze medalist at the 2017 world championships, is a solid team but its creativity and skills don't come close to matching those of defending Olympic champion Canada or the U.S., the two titans of the women's game.
The U.S. had a 42-24 edge in shots on Sunday; Finland has never beaten the Americans in seven Olympic matchups and has won only two of their 24 international contests.
The gap between them might have narrowed over the years but it remains significant, and this game probably should not have been so tough for the U.S. to put away.
"It's a great test for us. We know that," said forward Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who scored the tying goal in the second period. "We know that we're going to face some tough goalies in this tournament. So to bury two on her in the second I think was good for us. But I think moving forward I'd like to score a few more goals when we have 40-plus shots."
U.S. coach Robb Stauber chose to view the game as a challenge met and conquered, as reassurance that he and his players will be able to navigate any turbulence they encounter as they try to win Olympic gold for the first time since the inaugural women's tournament in 1998 at Nagano, Japan, and end Canada's four-Olympics winning streak.
"It's an absolute great way to start. You want it to be tough," Stauber said. "It's a great indication of what it's going to take to win in the Olympics."
They had to turn to their veteran players to lead them on Sunday, and those experienced players came through. Lamoureux-Morando, a three-time Olympian, tied it at 1-1 by being persistent around the net and converting the rebound of her own shot at 8:58 of the second period.
Two-time Olympian Kendall Coyne put the U.S. ahead to stay at 11:29 of the second period with a one-timer from the lower edge of the right circle during a power play.
Two U.S. penalties in the third period — including a delay of game infraction committed by Hannah Brandt at 15:23 — put unneeded pressure on goalie Maddie Rooney of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, an Olympic rookie.
She made 10 of her 23 saves in the third period to ensure Team USA would extend its winning streak in Olympic openers to six, which is every tournament since women's hockey was added to the Olympic program.
Rooney, who got the majority of the playing time in the pre-tournament exhibition schedule, said she felt comfortable in the Olympic spotlight.
"There were some nerves, but once I got the first shot everything was fine," said Rooney, who beat out four-time world champion Alex Rigsby and two-time world champion Nicole Hensley for the starting assignment on Sunday. "I was excited more than nervous."
Stauber had no qualms in choosing Rooney, who made a strong impression in leading the U.S. to victory over Canada in the Four Nations Cup three months ago. "She's a great goalie, and I have all the confidence in the world in her. The players do. The coaching staff does," Stauber said.
The magnitude of the game and her young age didn't give him pause. "If you're an athlete and you want to be an Olympian, you should expect to be put in the fire and when you expect it, perform," he said.
For the Americans, who next face the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Tuesday, the most useful takeaway from Sunday's performance might be that when they were pushed by Finland they pushed back instead of being pushed over.
"A goal behind in the first period there, that's not a position we're used to being in a ton, but it was a great test for us and we battled back," Lamoureux-Morando said. "I think the second 20 minutes was our best 20 minutes of hockey, and I think we want to build off that going into the next game."
