South Korea unveils torch for potentially stormy Olympic Games

A year before the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korean officials have unveiled a torch made to withstand the region’s wintry conditions.

The white-and-gold torch has a sleek shape featuring five prongs to mimic the official, star-shaped logo of the city.

“I am confident that a new generation of Koreans will embrace the Olympic torch relay … and that the world will appreciate this important symbol of Korean design,” said Gunilla Lindberg, an International Olympic Committee executive.

Given the heavy storms common to South Korea at this time of year, designers employed a casing that provides extra oxygen to keep the flame burning in strong winds and has a drainage port for moisture to run through.

Torch-bearers will be outfitted in matching gold-and-white uniforms similarly made for icy temperatures.

U.S. Olympic Committee officials who recently visited Pyeongchang doubt the city will suffer the problems of past hosts that ran short of snow.

“It was cold and crisp, and the snow was fantastic,” said Alan Ashley, the USOC’s chief of sport performance. “Anyone coming to the Winter Games should really be prepared for winter.”

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter