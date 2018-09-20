Russian Anti-Doping Agency is reinstated after a nearly three-year suspension

Ignoring protests from around the globe, international anti-doping officials voted Thursday to end a nearly three-year suspension of the embattled Russian Anti-Doping Agency.
The World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee made its decision at a meeting in Seychelles.
A “great majority” of the 12 members agreed with reinstatement, WADA President Craig Reedie stated on social media.
RUSADA was originally suspended in late 2015 after investigators uncovered evidence of systemic cheating among Russian athletes, coaches, officials and government agencies.
The country’s track athletes were quickly banned from international competition and many of its athletes in other sports were barred from the 2016 Summer Olympics.
RUSADA incurred sanctions because workers at a Russian anti-doping lab were accused of meddling with samples to protect athletes.
WADA initially insisted that, as a condition of reinstatement, Russia acknowledge state involvement in the scandal and hand over extensive analytical data from its discredited lab.
In recent weeks, WADA appeared to soften both those demands.
Numerous sports organizations around the world — including the U.S. Olympic Committee and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency — voiced their concerns.
Even within WADA, former Olympic cross-country skier Beckie Scott resigned from a key panel and vice president Linda Helleland signaled her intention to vote against reinstatement.
Reedie insisted that Thursday’s decision was subject to “strict guidelines” and put forth “a clear timeline by which WADA must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples.”