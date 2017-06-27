Russia entrusted with resumption of some anti-doping testing

Russia continued its recovery from a massive doping scandal on Tuesday when its national drug-testing agency — suspended over accusations of cheating — was given permission to resume some testing.

For much of the past two years, Russian athletes have been monitored by the British while their anti-doping agency undertook a series of reforms and personnel changes.

These efforts have now persuaded World Anti-Doping Agency officials to announce that Russia may "plan and coordinate" testing while still under British supervision.

“Resumption of testing represents an important step forward in rebuilding anti-doping in Russia,” Craig Reedie, WADA president, said in a statement. “We strongly encourage Russia to continue their efforts in the interest of clean athletes worldwide.”

It was late 2015 when investigators first published evidence of widespread cheating among Russian athletes, coaches and officials.

Russian drug testers and lab workers also faced allegations of tampering with samples to protect alleged dopers.

Much of the national team was barred from competing at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and international sports officials are considering similar actions for the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

