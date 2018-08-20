Cayla Barnes and Dominique Petrie help reaffirm the power of Southern California hockey

To Johnson, a former Kings and Ducks player and one of Petrie’s coaches, she stood out for her work ethic, not her gender. “The first time I met her I noticed right away how driven she was,” he said. “She would work on her game. She would shoot pucks, she would work on her stickhandling, she would continue to work on her skating and her compete level was really, really high. She wanted to win. She wanted to compete. She had a no-quit attitude about her and she was a very talented player. She was a centerman and she played a 200-foot game. She could defend really well. She took pride in her faceoffs and defensive play.”