Trump to meet with head of International Olympic Committee

With Los Angeles embroiled in a particularly complex phase of its bid to host the 2024 Summer Games, President Trump will meet with the head of the International Olympic Committee at the White House on Thursday.

The visit coincides with IOC President Thomas Bach’s trip to the United States to announce a new sponsorship deal with Intel.

All three American members of the IOC — Larry Probst, Anita DeFrantz and Angela Ruggiero — will be in attendance as a matter of protocol, a source close to the situation said.

The U.S. Olympic Committee and the LA 2024 bid committee declined to comment on the meeting, which was first reported by the New York Times citing a White House official.

The timing is interesting, given that the IOC is considering an unusual move in coming weeks.

With Los Angeles and Paris locked in a close race, Olympic leaders have signaled their desire to name two winners, giving 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

The full IOC membership is expected to approve that recommendation in a mid-July vote, triggering backroom negotiations to determine if either city is willing to go second.

Paris has pushed back against the idea, but LA 2024 has repeatedly said it would negotiate, especially because the candidate that waits around another four years could be in a position to ask for better terms.

Trump has previously expressed support for L.A.’s bid, but has so far not been involved in the effort.

Though the 2024/2028 arrangement is expected to be raised during the president’s meeting with Bach, no LA 2024 executives are expected to attend, so it is doubtful any substantive talks on the issue could take place.

