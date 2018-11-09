Advertisement

Podcast: On the beat with The Times' USC and UCLA reporters

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Nov 09, 2018 | 6:30 AM
USC football coach Clay Helton, left, and offensive coordinator Tee Martin, right, at practice. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In a college edition of "Arrive Early, Stay Late," USC beat writer Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) discusses the Trojans' unparalleled media access and his recent coverage of offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

Also, UCLA writer Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) talks about Bruins football and basketball and recent concussion precautions. The UCLA portion of the podcast begins at 22:06.

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” last month to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.
