Podcast: On the beat with The Times' USC and UCLA reporters

In a college edition of "Arrive Early, Stay Late," USC beat writer Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) discusses the Trojans' unparalleled media access and his recent coverage of offensive coordinator Tee Martin.
Also, UCLA writer Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) talks about Bruins football and basketball and recent concussion precautions. The UCLA portion of the podcast begins at 22:06.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” last month to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.