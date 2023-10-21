Letters to Sports: Cool it with Caleb Williams hype

Maybe columnist Bill Plaschke and others can now stop the deification of Caleb Williams. It seems that Williams feasts on mid-level teams and gets roasted by top-level teams, such as Utah (twice last year), Tulane and now Notre Dame. Hard to blame the defense for the South Bend debacle.

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

::

Considering Notre Dame only beat Duke on the last play of the game and lost to Louisville, it’s a good thing USC is joining the Big 10 and not the ACC.

Advertisement

John Snyder

Newbury Park

::

The South Bend debacle, while disappointing, was predictable. The idea Lincoln Riley and a generational quarterback could instantly transform a 4-8 program largely devoid of talent into a national title contender is completely irrational. A fresh coat of paint on a house with a leaky roof and rotten foundation does not magically turn a fixer upper into a mansion.

Mark S. Roth

Playa Vista

::

USC football fans seemed to be surprised by a Lincoln Riley-coached team. He’s a good offensive-minded coach, but seems to have no interest in having good defenses and special teams. Great coaches key on all three phases.

Ted Mochidome

Palos Verdes Estates