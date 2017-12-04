Rams' Alec Ogletree expected to play against Eagles

Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree, who suffered an elbow injury against the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but his status will not be determined until later in the week, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“We all know the type of competitor Alec is,” McVay said during a news conference in Thousand Oaks. “He’s going to do everything in his power to be ready to go.”

Ogletree returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s 32-16 victory over the Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. He punctuated the play with a flip that included a hard landing on his right side.

But he said that he hyperextended his left elbow on a later series.

The Cardinals identified the weakness and ran plays at Ogletree before he was replaced by Bryce Hager.

“I couldn’t use my arm, but I let my ego get in the way a little bit,” Ogletree said after the game. “I would say I should have just come out and let Bryce go in.”

If Ogletree cannot play against the Eagles, Hager would probably start, McVay said. Cory Littleton also would be worked into the scheme, he said.

The Rams are already down one starting linebacker.

Connor Barwin, who played four seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Rams last spring, will remain sidelined at least another week while recovering from surgery for a broken forearm suffered against the New Orleans Saints.

Rookie Samson Ebukam started in Barwin’s spot against the Cardinals and made five tackles.

“I was nervous coming in, but after talking to the older guys, they just told me to do what I do,” Ebukam said. “After I got a little confidence in me, I was just like, ‘OK, I’m ready to play.’”

The Rams will face an Eagles team that is 10-2 after Sunday’s 24-10 loss at Seattle, a defeat that ended the Eagles’ nine-game winning streak.

McVay watched the game before and during the Rams’ flight home from Phoenix.

The Eagles, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, are tied with the Rams as the NFL’s top scoring teams, averaging 30.1 points per game. The Eagles are second in rushing at 143.3 yards per game and third in total offense (385.1 yards per game). They are 14th in passing (241.8).

“Our approach will remain the same,” McVay said. “But I think when you look at the stakes because of the way that we’ve played and the way that they’ve played — as these games get further on into the season they mean a little bit more because of the implications.”

Ready for noise

With two division-leading teams squaring off, the Rams are expecting their largest home crowd of the season.

And that will include a vocal contingent of Eagles fans.

In a Week 4 game against the Chargers at StubHub Center, boisterous Eagles fans filled StubHub Center.

The Rams will be prepared.

Because of noise from Seattle Seahawks fans, the Rams were forced to go to a silent count late in a Week 5 game at the Coliseum.

They could employ a similar strategy on Sunday if Eagles fans make it tough.

“The way that these players have played, we’re hoping to get a great crowd to come out and support us and create a great home atmosphere,” McVay said, adding that if noise from Eagles fans becomes “something that we anticipate, you bet we’ll make sure that we have some contingency plans in place.”

Etc.

McVay blamed himself for poor clock management at the end of the first half against the Cardinals, when the Rams were forced to kick a field goal with four seconds left. “Those types of things are inexcusable and that’s all on me,” he said, adding, “Fortunately it didn’t cost us, but those are the type of things that get you beat and I can’t do that to our team. I’ve got to be smarter and learn from that.”… The Rams are off Tuesday. They resume practice on Wednesday…. Rather than making a cross-country trip twice in two weeks, the Eagles are staying in Southern California and practicing at Angel Stadium.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein