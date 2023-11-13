Matthew Stafford expected to start for the Rams against the Seahawks

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 17. Stafford, who did not play in the Rams’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5, is expected to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been nursing a right thumb injury, participated in practice Monday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said.

“Matthew should be ready to go,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters after the closed workout, adding, “We’re operating with the anticipation and expectation that he’s going to be good to go… We expect him to be able to start and play and do his thing and lead the way this week.”

Stafford, 35, suffered a thumb sprain during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29 He sat out the Rams’ 20-3 defeat by the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5, a loss that dropped their record to 3-6 going into last week’s open date.

After the defeat by the Packers, the Rams released backup quarterback Brett Rypien and signed veteran Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft who has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

The Rams signed Wentz to “upgrade the quarterback room,” McVay said.

“He’s a guy that had played a lot of football,” McVay said. “He has been somebody that we had discussed. ... Let’s hope that we have a situation and scenario where Matthew is healthy the rest of the way.

“But if for whatever reason he was not available, this is the direction we wanted to go and be able to have Carson take that role over.”

The Seahawks (6-3) signed Rypien to their practice squad.

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson helped prepare Wentz, who “got a bunch of reps” during Monday’s workout, McVay said.

“I think he was just excited to be able to get into a building and be around a guy like Matthew,” McVay said. “They both have tremendous respect for each other.”

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and linebacker Ernest Jones, who sat out against the Packers because of calf and knee injuries, respectively, will be ready to play against the Seahawks, McVay said.

The Rams also designated nose tackle Bobby Brown to return to practice from injured reserve.

Running back Kyren Williams is expected to return for a Nov. 26 game against the Arizona Cardinals, McVay said.