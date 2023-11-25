Rams at Cardinals matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The elusiveness of quarterback Kyler Murray has improved the Cardinals’ offense since his return. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Quarterback Kyler Murray has played two games since returning from January knee surgery and has displayed most of the elusiveness that made him such a threat during his first four NFL seasons. Murray has passed for one touchdown, with two interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. Receiver Marquise Brown has a team-best 45 catches, four for touchdowns. Rondale Moore, tight end Trey McBride and, as of late, receiver Greg Dortch are other targets. Running back James Conner always seems to run hard against the Rams. The veteran is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns. The Rams’ defense, led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, has been fortified by the return of linebacker Ernest Jones and nose tackle Bobby Brown III, who played well against the Seahawks. Cornerback Derion Kendrick struggled for much of the season but is now looking to build on his pivotal fourth-quarter interception against the Seahawks. Cornerback Cobie Durant could return from a shoulder injury. Veteran safety John Johnson’s role grew exponentially against the Seahawks, and it will continue with the loss of safety Quentin Lake, who is out because of a hamstring injury.