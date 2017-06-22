Rams will practice twice with Chargers during training camp

The Rams and the Chargers, already scheduled to play a preseason game at the Coliseum, will practice together twice during training camp, the teams announced Thursday.

The Rams open training camp workouts July 29 at UC Irvine.

They will host the Chargers for a joint practice Aug. 9. The Chargers will play host to the Rams in Costa Mesa on a date to be determined.

“We are eager to see the players transition what they learned during the offseason program to training camp,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement, “and our practice with the Chargers will be another great opportunity for us to prepare for the regular season.”

Last year, the Rams held their entire six-week training camp at Irvine.

This season, they will spend three weeks at the campus, with 15 practices open to the public. Gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of workouts. Select players will be available to sign autographs after practices.

Rookies report July 26, veterans July 28.

The Rams’ practice schedule:

July 29-Aug. 2 at 3 p.m.

Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.

Aug. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 at 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 at 3 p.m.

Aug. 16 at 3 p.m.

Aug. 17 at 1:45 p.m.

