Easton Stick keeps starting spot as Chargers face Rams, but how long will that last?

With only one quarterback able to start and two competing for the preseason spot as injured star Justin Herbert recovers, one question loomed as the final practice of the week approached: Who will Jim Harbaugh send out Saturday to lead the Chargers offense against the Rams, Easton Stick or Luis Perez?

Harbaugh decided to keep Stick as the starter, the determination based on Stick’s notable improvements throughout the week, particularly with his timing.

“I thought Easton had a good week,” Harbaugh said.

After a shaky start by both early in the week — questionable passes, interceptions — Stick and Perez looked sharp Thursday. Stick ran with the first team most of the week and Perez took snaps with the second and third teams.

To Stick’s advantage this week, Harbaugh confirmed receivers Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey are expected to play, though sparingly.

Other matters to watch: