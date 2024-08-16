Easton Stick keeps starting spot as Chargers face Rams, but how long will that last?

Go beyond the scoreboard
With only one quarterback able to start and two competing for the preseason spot as injured star Justin Herbert recovers, one question loomed as the final practice of the week approached: Who will Jim Harbaugh send out Saturday to lead the Chargers offense against the Rams, Easton Stick or Luis Perez?
Harbaugh decided to keep Stick as the starter, the determination based on Stick’s notable improvements throughout the week, particularly with his timing.
“I thought Easton had a good week,” Harbaugh said.
After a shaky start by both early in the week — questionable passes, interceptions — Stick and Perez looked sharp Thursday. Stick ran with the first team most of the week and Perez took snaps with the second and third teams.
To Stick’s advantage this week, Harbaugh confirmed receivers Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey are expected to play, though sparingly.
Chargers injured quarterback Justin Herbert had the protective boot removed from his right foot, moving him a step closer to being ready for the season.
Other matters to watch:
The linebacking corps, particularly the backups, emerged as a bright spot in the first preseason game.
Daiyan Henley, Tuli Tuipulotu, Troy Dye and Nick Niemann stepped up as key contributors Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Denzel Perryman sat.
Mack will not play again. Bosa, who has been absent since the Chargers-Rams joint practice on Aug. 4 and was seen last week with his left hand wrapped, also is ruled out. Perryman’s status remains uncertain.
Niemann, who had a standout performance last week with a team-high 12 tackles, might not get the chance to build on that success. He left practice Tuesday with trainers and has been absent since.
The news isn’t all bad, as third-round draft pick Junior Colson has a chance to make his highly anticipated debut. After recovering from appendix surgery, Colson participated in full team practice for the first time this week.
The offensive staff’s primary goal this season is to establish a powerful running game with steadfast backs combined with a physical offensive line.
That ambition led to signing former Baltimore Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and Will Dissly, one of the NFL’s best run-blocking tight ends.
“Every day at practice ... we are really buying into our identity,” starting left tackle Rashawn Slater said.
For the second week in a row, however, Edwards and Dobbins will not play.
Edwards, who has been eased into the offense after an undisclosed offseason surgery, received his heaviest workload in practice this week, suggesting he was close to game ready.
Dobbins saw limited action throughout the week. Considering his significant injury history, his workload is being cautiously managed. Dobbins has said, however, he is fully recovered from a torn Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 1.
Their absences open the door for competition for the third running back spot.
Jarett Patterson, who started against the Seahawks, Elijah Dotson, who played the most snaps, and Isaiah Spiller are in the mix.
Additionally, sixth-round rookie Kimani Vidal should see his first game action. He missed some time early in training camp.
Harbaugh expressed excitement about Vidal’s potential debut, noting the rookie had an impressive week of practice.
