It’s a hot topic in SoCal as Rams feel the (100-degree) heat before opener in Detroit

The hair of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is covered with sweat after a practice.

It does not compare to Texas heat and humidity, nor the often sweltering conditions in Florida and other Southern states.

Rams players acknowledge, however, that practicing in a Southern California heat wave is a challenge.

Last week, the Rams finally moved their football operations from Thousand Oaks in Ventura County to Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley and the site of what will eventually be their permanent facility.

On Wednesday, temperatures topped 100 degrees. Temperatures exceeding 105 are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila, a Texas native, said after Wednesday’s afternoon workout that practicing in heat and humidity and practicing in dry heat were different. But one thing is the same.

“When you see three digits with the weather, you don’t look at that and smile,” Avila said.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams have taken precautions to deal with hot temperatures this week and beyond at a facility that will be exposed to far more heat than what the Rams experienced since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016.

“This heat is real and the guys feel it,” McVay said.

As the Rams prepare for their opener on Sunday night at Detroit, McVay said players would not be asked to perform as many consecutive plays and that extra hydration will be encouraged. There is a tent at the end of one of two grass practice fields, and a new large tent has been constructed above an artificial surface field.

Rams lineman Steve Avila (73) tries to cool off from the heat during practice. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams are scheduled to practice Thursday afternoon and just before noon Friday.

“It’ll help us,” McVay said of precautions, “but we also want to be cognizant of making sure that we’re as fresh as possible by the time Sunday night rolls around.”

The conditions Wednesday felt like “Vegas heat,” receiver Demarcus Robinson said.

“A lot of dry heat,” he said, “a lot of cotton mouth.”

But Robinson, a ninth-year pro who played high school football in Georgia and in college at Florida, said it was an aid in preparation, not a detriment.

“You just have to drink more and stay more hydrated,” he said. “I like it because when it’s cold you can’t sweat as much. The sun gets your body going and warms you up.”

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, who was born in Mississippi and played at Texas A&M, said it was hot, “but it’s nothing I’m not used to.”

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom said working out in the heat was helping the Rams get into better shape but the Texas native, in his seventh season with the Rams, said he is no longer accustomed to the heat he experienced while playing at Texas Christian.

“I lost it,” he said, chuckling. “It’s been too long.”

Tight end Davis Allen grew up in Georgia and played at Clemson in South Carolina.

“Luckily there isn’t as much humidity,” Allen said, “but it definitely brings back some memories for sure.”