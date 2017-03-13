Rams met with DeMarcus Ware before he announced retirement after 12 seasons

Congratulatory messages and salutes were all over Twitter on Monday after longtime NFL defensive standout DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement.

Ware played linebacker and end for the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos during his 12-year career, and he thrived under new Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips for both teams.

Ware, 34, amassed 138 ½ sacks. He had back surgery in December and reportedly met last week with Broncos General Manager John Elway to discuss his future, including testing the market as a free agent.

ESPN’s Field Yates, citing unnamed sources, tweeted Monday that Ware met with the Rams over the weekend. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Los Angeles Times that Ware was in Los Angeles on other business when he met Phillips and new Coach Sean McVay.

Ware, though, decided to retire.

“D-Ware — a true football legend-a privilege to have been with him — HOF on and off the field — Congrats on your career! Luv U. Coach Wade,” Phillips wrote on his Twitter account.

The Rams are in the market for defensive linemen and linebackers after trading William Hayes to the Miami Dolphins and releasing Eugene Sims.

The Rams were scheduled to meet Monday with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who played for the Broncos the last four seasons.