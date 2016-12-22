Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff learning to protect himself after concussive hit by Richard Sherman

The message was delivered in the immediate aftermath of the collision and again throughout this week.

It came from coaches, teammates and, presumably, his agents and family.

After Jared Goff was knocked out of a game and into concussion protocol by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, the Rams quarterback was told that he needed to make smarter decisions about when to try to make plays and when to get out of harm’s way.

Goff said Thursday that interim coach John Fassel’s directive resonated.

“I do need to protect myself a little better,” Goff said after practice, “and try to balance the going-for-its and protecting my body.”

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the draft, has been cleared to play and will start Saturday at the Coliseum against the San Francisco 49ers, the team he rooted for while growing up in Northern California.

“He’s good to go,” Fassel said. “He looked good.”

Game officials apparently thought Goff appeared woozy Dec. 15 after Sherman crashed into the rookie on his way to the end zone in a Thursday night game at CenturyLink Field.

Goff, 6 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds, had run for 15 yards on a fourth-quarter scramble along the sideline. He was two yards from the pylon when the 6-3, 195-pound Sherman came from Goff’s right and smashed into him.

Goff said that he did not see Sherman coming. If he had, he said, he probably would have stepped out of bounds.

“He came out nowhere,” Goff said, “and he got me.”

After the game, Sherman said, “We don’t give free meals, so he had to feel it.”

Goff said Thursday that “it was just a regular hit” and he felt fine afterward.

“I got up, went back to the huddle, I heard the official blow the whistle and they’re like, ‘You have to get off the field,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Why?’ They said it’s just protocol, whatever it was.”

Goff understood the rationale for the decision but did not necessarily agree with the implementation.

“I just think it’s kind of tough,” he said. “If that’s a playoff game or if that’s a bigger situation, the game’s close, you take the starting quarterback off the field for — in my opinion… not really a very good reason.

“I don’t know how fair it is, but they’re trying to take care of us, that’s what the league’s trying to do, so I had to go through it.”

Goff was “probably a little beat up Friday,” he said, but felt good the day after. He said there have been no lingering effects.

Now he is focused on getting his first victory as a starter.

The Rams have lost nine of their last 10 games and all five of Goff’s starts.

Goff has completed 54.7% of his passes, four for touchdowns, with five interceptions. He has been sacked 15 times.

Improving his anticipation before delivering passes is among Goff’s goals for the Rams’ last two games.

“Be able to anticipate guys, where they’re going to be, get the ball out faster, not hold on to the ball so much,” he said. “Take care of myself in the pocket. I have to make plays when stuff breaks down and get rid of the ball when I need to.”

Fassel wants to see Goff improve his accuracy, decision-making and other facets such as knowing when to get out of bounds or slide to avoid hits.

“He’s been a great leader, so that isn’t anything that’s ever been an issue,” Fassel said. “He’s studied. I think just in general, improvement in throwing the football, and making decisions with the ball in his hands.”

Especially when running, and when All-Pro cornerbacks are closing in.

Quick hits

Second-year pro Sean Mannion will be Goff’s backup against the 49ers, Fassel said. Veteran Case Keenum will be inactive. ... Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Jeff Fisher’s firing: “You can’t print what I would say.” … Kenny Britt, in the midst of a career season for the Rams, needs only 13 yards receiving to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time. Britt, in the final year of his contract, had been looking forward to a possible selection to the Pro Bowl but was not among the players or alternates announced this week. “If this is not a Pro Bowl season for me, I’m going to respect it,” he said. “I’m going to work harder next year.”

