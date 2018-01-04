Rams running back Todd Gurley: Winning NFL MVP award would 'mean a lot' to teammates

Sitting out the Rams’ regular-season finale probably helped Todd Gurley’s body.

But attending the Rose Bowl the day after did not do much for his voice.

Gurley said Wednesday that he was still recovering after watching Georgia defeat Oklahoma in double overtime in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday.

“Yeah, I lost my voice from the game and I still ain’t got it back yet,” joked Gurley, who played in college at Georgia.

The Rams want Gurley rested and ready for Saturday’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Coliseum.

Gurley led the NFL with 19 touchdowns this season. He also amassed a league-leading 2.093 yards from scrimmage.

Gurley’s performance has put him in the discussion with players such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the NFL most valuable player award.

Gurley was asked what it would mean to him and the Rams if he won the award.

“It would mean a lot, honestly,” Gurley said. “You try not to think about those things, but since it’s in arm’s reach, it’s like, why not think about it? Or why not try to win it?

“But, it’ll be a greater team award — just to see how far we came and just to be mentioned with the great Tom Brady as a most valuable player in this league.

“There’s so many great players in this league, man. It’s definitely a blessing, but if we win that — we’ll definitely be excited on the Rams; everybody. People might be more excited than I am.”

Gurley has rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has a team-best 64 pass receptions, six for touchdowns.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said this week that Gurley has impressed him “not just in the run game, but his ability to catch and convert that way.”

Becoming a reliable pass catcher came naturally, Gurley said.

“I’ve been playing football my whole life,” he said. “I don’t see how hard it is just to catch a pigskin coming your way, and you’ve got gloves.

“If you can’t do that, you don’t need to be playing football.”

Gurley remains excited about Georgia advancing to the CFP championship game. The Bulldogs play Alabama on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama lost to Clemson in last season’s championship game.

“We’re at home. We’re going to get it done,” Gurley said. “I’m sorry, Bama, but you’re about to lose back-to-back. I need my Dawgs to win for sure.”