Advertisement
Rams

Rams rookies Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner soak up ‘incredible’ NFL Honors experience

Puka Nacua, left, and Hallie Aiono during the NFL Honors award show.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, and girlfriend Hallie Aiono attend NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday.
(Mark Von Holden / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner walked the red carpet on Thursday at NFL Honors.

Nacua was a finalist for offensive rookie of the year, Turner for defensive rookie of the year.

“It’s incredible,” Turner said. “I still haven’t wrapped my head around the fact that we’re here right now.”

Advertisement
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) escapes the pocket against the Detroit Lions.

Sports

Steve Young explains how 49ers QB Brock Purdy can run off with Super Bowl title

Former 49ers great Steve Young believes quarterback Brock Purdy must rush for at least 50 yards in order to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Feb. 8, 2024

On a night when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was announced as the NFL most valuable player, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey the offensive player of the year and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett the defensive player of the year, Nacua and Turner had to be satisfied with being finalists.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud was offensive rookie of the year and Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. defensive rookie of the year.

Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner with his fiance Alissa Villanueva at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas.
Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner with his fiance Alissa Villanueva at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Turner said he was looking forward to playing for new defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who coach Sean McVay promoted to replace Raheem Morris. Shula coached linebackers, edge rushers and defensive backs during his seven years as a Rams assistant.

“I’m excited — I love that we’re going in-house,” Turner said. “He’s one of those leadership guys that’s been crucial and critical to our development this year. So, I’m excited to see kind of the edge he brings as the leader now of the defense.”

Chargers Antonio Gates and Philip Rivers stand on the sideline before a game in 2018.

Chargers

Philip Rivers: Antonio Gates was so good, ‘The Gates Rule’ overruled our playbook

Antonio Gates was such a dominant force at tight end, quarterback Philip Rivers said the Chargers employed a “Gates rule” that overruled the playbook.

Feb. 7, 2024
Advertisement

Turner said he was looking forward to one day playing in a Super Bowl.

“I won’t be watching the Super Bowl from here,” he said. “I want my first time watching the Super Bowl live to be actually playing in it.”

Other winners: Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (Walter Payton Man of the Year); Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (coach of the year), Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco (comeback player).

More to Read

RamsSuper Bowl
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement