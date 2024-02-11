Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is quickly catching up to Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes is catching up to Tom Brady.

Mahomes just led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. It’s the quarterback’s third Super Bowl victory.

Brady, who is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, won seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes still has a long way to go to catch the GOAT in that regard, but he’s quickly closing the gap in another.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP for the third time, the same number San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana received during his Hall of Fame career. The only person who has won the award more times is Brady, who has five.

Most recently, Brady was named the game’s MVP when he and the Buccaneers defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV following the 2019 season. He was 37 when he won the award a third time for efforts in the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Mahomes is 28 and already has his third Super Bowl MVP. He got his latest after completing 34 of 46 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, Sunday against San Francisco. He also rushed for 66 yards.

His first touchdown was a 16-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling late in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs their first lead, 13-10. Then, in overtime, he connected with Mecole Hardman Jr. on a three-yard touchdown pass to end the game.