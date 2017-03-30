'Hard Knocks' series about Rams garners four Sports Emmy nominations

The Rams’ performance in their return to Los Angeles last season was anything but award-worthy.
But a television production documenting their 2016 training camp is in line for possible honors.
HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training camp with the Los Angeles Rams” garnered four Sports Emmy nominations.
The series was nominated for outstanding serialized sports documentary, outstanding camera work, outstanding music direction and outstanding post-produced audio/sound.
Winners will be announced May 9.
The Rams begin their off-season workout program April 10 in Thousand Oaks.
