How Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi became one of the most coveted minds in baseball
'Hard Knocks' series about Rams garners four Sports Emmy nominations

Gary Klein
The Rams’ performance in their return to Los Angeles last season was anything but award-worthy.

But a television production documenting their 2016 training camp is in line for possible honors.

HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training camp with the Los Angeles Rams” garnered four Sports Emmy nominations.

The series was nominated for outstanding serialized sports documentary, outstanding camera work, outstanding music direction and outstanding post-produced audio/sound.

Winners will be announced May 9.

The Rams begin their off-season workout program April 10 in Thousand Oaks.

