Rams will be without cornerback Aqib Talib when they face some of the NFL's best quarterbacks ... and CJ Beathard

A day after putting kicker Cairo Santos on waivers, McVay sounded excited about the return of kicker Greg Zuerlein. “Got the full clearance, thumbs up,” McVay said. “So, that was why we made that decision and feel good about Greg moving forward.” Zuerlein, however, sounded less certain when asked what it felt like to return from a groin injury. “I’m not back yet,” he said. “Still got to practice this week and see how it goes, see how it feels. Hopefully, it feels good.”… The Rams will wear their gold-yellow “color rush” uniforms Sunday.