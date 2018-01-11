Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams season ends, roster discussions begin

The Rams season ended abruptly in a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Now the organization will look ahead to free agency and the NFL draft.
Join The Times’ Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in their weekly discussion about the team.
This week’s topics include:
- A recap of the playoff loss
- Final open locker room of the season
- A coaching change at quarterback
- General Manager Les Snead meeting with reporters
- Free agency: Will the team sign Sammy Watkins, Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner?
- Contract situations of Aaron Donald and Tavon Austin
- NFL draft needs
- Listener questions
