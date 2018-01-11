Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams season ends, roster discussions begin

The Rams season ended abruptly in a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Now the organization will look ahead to free agency and the NFL draft.

Join The Times’ Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in their weekly discussion about the team.

This week’s topics include:

A recap of the playoff loss

Final open locker room of the season

A coaching change at quarterback

General Manager Les Snead meeting with reporters

Free agency: Will the team sign Sammy Watkins, Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner?

Contract situations of Aaron Donald and Tavon Austin

NFL draft needs

Listener questions

Get it on iTunes »

CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. CAPTION Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Twitter @LindseyThiry

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein