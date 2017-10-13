Rookie Cooper Kupp hopes to learn from dropped touchdown pass in Rams loss last week

The memory still remains fresh, so Rams rookie receiver Cooper Kupp is looking forward to moving past it.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp had a chance to catch a potential game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the final seconds. The ball bounced off the diving Kupp’s hands in the end zone and the Rams lost 16-10.

On Friday, before the Rams departed on an 11-day trip that includes a game at Jacksonville and another in London against the Arizona Cardinals, Kupp said he was eager to get back onto the field.

“I’m not going to downplay it — it’s hard to move on from that,” he said, adding, “I’m doing everything I can to make sure that when I’m in that situation again, I’m able to make that play.”

Kupp, a third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington, is off to an otherwise impressive start for a Rams team that is 3-2 heading into a stretch of three games on the road. He has 17 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Against the Seahawks, Kupp made a difficult catch along the sideline, one of his three receptions in the game.

But the pass that stands out is the one that he failed to handle, so he would welcome a similar opportunity.

“I’m going to prepare myself for when that situation comes up, I’m going to be better able to attack it and make the most of it,” he said, “because those opportunities don’t come around often. When they do you never want to be in a place where you’re fearing it. You want to be inviting it.”

Kupp is one of multiple receivers expected to be targeted by Goff against a Jaguars defense that has amassed a league-leading 10 interceptions, including five in last week’s 30-9 victory at Pittsburgh.

Kupp will match up against cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

“They can take advantage of your mistakes,” Kupp said. “You saw it last week. ... They can make plays.”

Etc.

Joyner (hamstring) and linebacker Mark Barron (knee) were limited Friday and are questionable for Sunday’s game. Cornerback Troy Hill (shoulder) was limited and is doubtful.

CAPTION The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? CAPTION The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? CAPTION Los Angeles times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 in Game 3 of the National League division series on Monday to advance to the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 in Game 3 of the National League division series on Monday to advance to the National League Championship Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk sweep and what is next for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk sweep and what is next for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Now, no to the NLCS. Who does the team want to play? Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke breaks it down. The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Now, no to the NLCS. Who does the team want to play? Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke breaks it down.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein