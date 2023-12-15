Rams receive what they need for playoff push: a healthy Cooper Kupp

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp says he felt more healthy when running patterns against the Ravens last week.

Cooper Kupp liked what he saw.

And for the Rams’ star receiver, that qualified as a rarity this season.

Kupp caught eight passes and scored a touchdown in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. More importantly to Kupp, as he reviewed video of his performance, he noticed movement and execution closer to his standard.

“Encouraged about that,” Kupp said Thursday.

So are the Rams (6-7), who are in the midst of a playoff push that continues Sunday against the Washington Commanders (4-9) at SoFi Stadium.

A consistent return to form by Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, would be a huge boost for a Rams team that also has remaining games against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing with extreme efficiency, running back Kyren Williams leads an emerging rushing attack, and rookie receiver Puka Nacua already has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving.

But the Rams probably need a close-to-vintage Kupp, who has played through several injuries, to make a serious late-season run.

“There’s been weeks this year where for health or whatever reason, you know, that I feel like I haven’t been the player that I should be for this team,” Kupp said, “and that’s frustrating. … So I’m excited about being able to move forward here and hopefully be able to keep this thing growing and get back to feeling how I want to.

“It certainly feels like I’m trending in that direction.”

Kupp, 30, suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year that required surgery. He looked strong at the start of training camp, but suffered a hamstring injury that forced the Rams to put him on injured reserve.

He returned in Week 5 and amassed more than 100 yards in each of his first two games. But he suffered an ankle injury that served as a precursor to, statistically, the least productive six- game stretch of his career.

Nacua, however, said Kupp contributed even when his catches and yards did not reflect it.

“The leadership … the communication and confidence he brings into the huddle with Matthew, I think, makes the game so much easier,” Nacua said. “So, it feels like even if maybe on the stat sheet he only had one or two catches, it felt like he was part of every pass play and every run concept that we have.”

Two weeks ago, Kupp caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in a victory over the Cleveland Browns, a win that extended the Rams’ winning streak to three games.

Last Sunday, he had 115 yards and a touchdown in the 37-31 overtime defeat to the Ravens.

“You saw just a healthier player,” coach Sean McVay said. “He’s always been the same player that we know is special in so many ways, but … I did think it was big for him.”

Kupp’s six-yard touchdown catch harked to the Stafford-Kupp connection of 2021, when Kupp led the league in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches.

Stafford read a blitz and quickly lofted the ball toward the left corner of the end zone.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone against the Ravens on a “trust throw” from quarterback Matthew Stafford. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

“Matthew just had to throw a great ball very, very early,” Kupp said. “Trust that I was going to get to the right spot. ... I think everybody in that stadium saw that ball before I did. I think I was the last one to get my eyes onto it.”

The touchdown was “two ballers making a big-time play,” McVay said. “That’s a true trust throw. I thought there were a lot of examples of those two being really in sync again.”

If Stafford and Kupp can maintain that connection, and Nacua continues to ascend, the Rams could be formidable down the stretch.

Kupp’s uninhibited movement and performance against the Ravens was a start.

“Encouraged about that,” he said, “and keep that trend going.”