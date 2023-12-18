Rams takeaways: Improvement and flaws show up in win over Commanders

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) congratulates Cooper Kupp (10) after his touchdown catch. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

No more wondering if the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year has finally moved past hamstring and ankle injuries.

Kupp scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass play, his third touchdown in three games.

After Kupp caught eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week’s overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens — breaking a string of six consecutive games below Kupp’s standard — it remained to be seen whether he could do it two games in a row.

Kupp caught eight passes on eight targets for 115 yards.