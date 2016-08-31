What to watch out for in the Los Angeles Rams' exhibition finale against the Minnesota Vikings

QUARTERBACK ROTATION: Jared Goff came in after Case Keenum in the Rams’ first three exhibitions. As the presumed starter for the season opener, Keenum probably will remain safely on the sideline in this one. In that case, Goff could start for the first time, another step in what is regarded as his eventual ascent to a starting role. Goff looked shaky in his debut against the Dallas Cowboys and early on against the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared more comfortable against the Denver Broncos last week but has yet to play consistently well. It should be noted that receivers have dropped multiple passes. Sean Mannion will back up Goff. The second-year pro impressed against the Cowboys, passing for three second-half touchdowns. Mannion did not play against the Chiefs because Coach Jeff Fisher played Goff much of the first half and all of the second. Mannion completed six of 12 passes for 43 yards against the Broncos but was sacked four times and lost a fumble. He too was victimized by dropped passes.

OFFENSE: There is still competition for roster spots among receivers so this exhibition could go a long way toward determining who makes the final cut or lands on the practice squad. Second-year pro Bradley Marquez has returned after suffering an ankle injury against the Cowboys. Veteran Brian Quick dropped several passes in the first two exhibitions, then responded to criticism from Fisher by catching all three passes thrown his way last week. Duke Williams, Paul McRoberts and Austin Hill are free agents trying to make a final impression. Running back Todd Gurley will not play and Benny Cunningham also is expected to be held out or limited. So Malcolm Brown, Aaron Green and Terrence Magee will get opportunities. Magee had a 73-yard run against the Broncos. Tackle Darrell Williams looks to rebound after struggling against Denver.

DEFENSE: Linemen such as Matt Longacre, Ethan Westbrooks, Dominique Easley and Ian Seau are expected to get extended opportunities in place of starters who will be kept out of harm’s way. Linebackers Cameron Lynch, Bryce Hager, Brandon Chubb, Nicholas Grigsby and rookie Josh Forrest will play a lot. Marcus Roberson, Michael Jordan, Christian Bryant and Jabriel Washington will get opportunities in the secondary.

ODDS AND ENDS: Veteran Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals against the Broncos, which was apparently enough to convince the Rams to waive free agent Taylor Bertolet in the first round of cuts. The roster will be reduced from 75 players to 53 after Thursday. A standout special teams performance could help a player on the bubble make the cut.