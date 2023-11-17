Rams vs. Seahawks matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Quarterback Matthew Stafford back leading the Rams is a big boost to their offense, which struggled before the off week. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to the lineup after sitting out a defeat to the Green Bay Packers because of a right-thumb sprain. Stafford, who led the Rams to a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks in the season opener, has passed for eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Carson Wentz is the new backup quarterback. Running back Kyren Williams remains on injured reserve until the Nov. 26 game against the Arizona Cardinals, so Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman are expected to again share carries. Receiver Cooper Kupp will attempt to emerge from a three-game minislump. The 2021 NFL offensive player of the year has only eight catches for 98 yards during the Rams’ three-game losing streak. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua already has eclipsed Kupp’s Rams rookie record with 64 catches, two for touchdowns. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is expected to return from a calf injury. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the Seahawks defense, which got a major boost with the trade-deadline acquisition of lineman Leonard Williams. Linebacker Boye Mafe has recorded a sack in seven consecutive games. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 pick in the draft, did not play in the opener against the Rams but has made a major impact since.