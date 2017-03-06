Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks is arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested Sunday in Sacramento on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said.

Westbrooks, 26, was released Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept. website.

“We are aware of the serious allegations involving Ethan Westbrooks,” the Rams said in a statement Monday night. “We are in contact with authorities and are gathering more information. Per team policy, we will continue to respect the legal process and have no further comment at this time.”

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Dept. said it received a call Sunday at 9:06 p.m. regarding a custody dispute of a juvenile child.

Officers arriving at the scene observed that a woman had suffered upper-body injuries, the release said. The officers investigated and determined that the woman had been injured during a domestic violence incident involving the father of her child, the release said.

Officers went to a another residence and located Westbrooks, where they took him into custody, the release said.

Westbrooks played high school football near Sacramento and at Sacramento City College before transferring to West Texas A&M. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Last season, Westbrooks played in 16 games, starting two, and made 24 tackles. He returned a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown against Tampa Bay.

Westbrooks is due to become a restricted free agent. Free agency begins Thursday.