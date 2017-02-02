Eric Yarber expected to join Rams' staff as receivers coach

Eric Yarber, UCLA’s receivers coach since 2012, is expected to join the Rams’ staff.

Yarber, 53, attended Los Angeles Crenshaw High and played on special teams as well as at receiver for the Washington Redskins’ team that won Super Bowl XXII in 1988.

He has coached in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Rams Coach Sean McVay is expected to announce his complete staff next week.

Wade Phillips was hired as defensive coordinator, Joe Barry as linebackers coach and Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel was retained from the previous staff and running backs coach Skip Peete also is expected to be retained.