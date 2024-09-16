Rams’ Cooper Kupp, John Johnson III, Jonah Jackson out for ‘extended periods’

The number of significant Rams players who will be out for extended periods continues to grow.

Receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle sprain and safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson suffered shoulder injuries during the Rams’ defeat by the Arizona Cardinals and all are possible candidates to be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“None of these are season-ending,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters, adding that all of them will require extended time to heal but a determination about whether they would be placed on injured reserve had not been made.

The Rams already have multiple players on injured reserve, including receiver Puka Nacua, offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom and cornerback Darious Williams.

Kupp, 31, was injured during the second quarter of the 41-10 loss at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kupp had caught a pass and turned into a 24-yard reception but was limping afterward, and sat out the second half of a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 0-2 for the first time in McVay’s eight seasons.

Kupp exited the locker room with a protective boot on his left foot and ankle.

Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, was off to a good start this season after enduring injury-plagued seasons in 2022 and 2023. He caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 26-20 season-opening overtime defeat by the Detroit Lions. He had four catches for 37 yards against the Cardinals.

Receiver Puka Nacua is on injured reserve for at least three more games because of a knee injury suffered against the Lions.

Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington are other receivers on the roster.

Each member of the group is versatile and embodies the “next man mentality,” Robinson said Monday during a video conference.

“It gives guys another opportunity … to go out and showcase their talent,” Robinson said.

Johnson’s injury thins a safety corps that includes Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, rookie Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough.

Jackson, who the Rams signed as a free agent, sat out most of training camp because of a shoulder injury. He started the opener at center and started Sunday at left guard.