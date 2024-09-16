Rams vs. Cardinals takeaways: Cooper Kupp’s durability continues to be a problem

Go beyond the scoreboard
A week after catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions, Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter after catching a pass and turning it into a 24-yard gain.
He caught four passes for 37 yards before he was injured, and did not play in the second half.
Coach Sean McVay provided no specifics, but Kupp exited the locker room with a knee-high protective boot encasing his left foot and ankle.
“Ran across the field and did a really nice job, and then was limping a little bit,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said when asked when he was aware that Kupp was hurt. “And he doesn’t usually limp for too long. Sometimes you get stepped on and you limp for a minute and walk one off.
“But we’ll see what that is. Obviously, a huge part of our team and a huge part of our offense.”
Kupp, 31, began the season optimistic that his injury woes of the last two seasons were behind. An ankle injury cost him most of the 2022 season, and hamstring and ankle issues sidelined or slowed him in 2023.
If Kupp is sidelined for any length of time, he would join Puka Nacua. The second-year pro, who set NFL rookie receiving records in 2023, is on injured reserve for at least three more games because of a knee injury suffered against the Lions.
Stafford now must rely on Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.
“Continue to grow with those guys and try to help them out as much as I possibly can,” Stafford said. “Give them good passes to catch and let those guys do their thing.”
Aaron Donald, the recently retired future Hall of Fame defensive lineman, made a habit of keeping Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in check.
Without Donald chasing and often catching him from all angles, the mobile Murray had his way with the Rams.
Nose tackle Kobie Turner got to Murray once, but edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young were mostly frustrated attempting to contain him. Murray passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards.
Cardinals running back James Conner also exploited the middle of the Rams defense while rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown in 21 carries.
The Rams desperately need to help Matthew Stafford stay healthy because their failure to do so could deeply influence their fortunes beyond this season.
Left tackle Alaric Jackson will return this week after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
With Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, that should be good news for the Rams if Jackson is in playing shape.
The Cardinals sacked Stafford five times, including three by linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who also forced a fumble.
In 2023, running back Kyren Williams ran through the Cardinals.
He rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 26-9 victory at SoFi Stadium, and then rushed for 143 yards in 16 carries and caught two touchdown passes in a 37-14 win at State Farm Stadium.
But Sunday, a week after rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown in 18 carries against the Lions, he managed only 25 yards and a touchdown in 12 carries against the Cardinals.
“We couldn’t even begin to get any chance for Kyren Williams to get going,” McVay said.
Rookie Blake Corum, a third-round pick who did not carry the ball against the Lions, rushed for 28 yards in eight carries. He also returned the opening kickoff 41 yards.
“It felt great to get in there and just finally get my first league reps,” Corum said. “So, hopefully, more to come. But it felt amazing.”
John Johnson III has learned a lot in his NFL years, the Rams thought highly enough to hire the safety twice, and he shared lessons with students at a Watts middle school.
Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, showcased his talent against a Rams secondary that had neutralized the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown but had struggled with Jameson Williams.
Harrison went into Sunday having caught only one pass on three targets in the Cardinals’ season-opening defeat by the Buffalo Bills.
On Sunday, he made a spectacular catch for a 28-yard touchdown that capped the Cardinals’ first possession. After the Rams went three and out, Harrison broke free for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
He finished the first half with four catches for 130 yards.
“We kind of knew they were going to feature him,” Rams safety Quentin Lake said. “Home game. Didn’t get a lot of action his first game, so we kind of understood he was probably going to be a highlighted guy this week.”
