Christiano Ronaldo wins again

After giving a European Championship title to Portugal and another Champions League trophy to Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo ends 2016 with something just for himself: his fourth world player of the year award.

Ronaldo won his third Ballon d'Or award, which this year is being handed out by France Football magazine separately from FIFA.

Ronaldo also took home the Ballon d'Or prize in 2013 and 2014, and the FIFA award in 2008 while still playing for Manchester United.

The Portugal forward also is in contention for FIFA's prize this year, along with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, who finished second and third to Ronaldo on Monday.

Only Ronaldo and Messi have been voted the best in the world since 2007, when Kaka won the prize. Messi is a five-time winner.