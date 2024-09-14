Advertisement
Angel City can’t hold on to early lead in loss to Racing Louisville

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville on Saturday.

Associated Press
Janine Beckie scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and Racing Louisville stayed in the hunt for a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over Angel City on Saturday.

Louisville (5-8-7) stopped a two-game losing streak with the victory, which put the club in ninth place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings, just below the playoff line and three points behind eighth place Bay FC.

Angel City took the early lead on the road at Lynn Family Stadium with Meggie Dougherty Howard‘s rebound goal in the 18th minute.

Bethany Balcer scored her fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute to knot the game at 1-1.

Beckie’s goal was her first for Louisville since she was acquired from the Portland Thorns last month.

“I’m just really relieved, to be honest,” Beckie said. “Coming off a couple of tough games, we really needed those points to keep our playoff hopes alive, and at the end of the day, it’s always nice to score a goal.”

Angel City (6-11-3) has lost two straight but sits just a point behind Louisville in the standings.

